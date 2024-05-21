FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fayetteville State University’s (FSU) Broadwell College of Business and Economics is starting a new degree program, Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management and Technology, enrolling students for the 2024-2025 academic year.

This pioneering undergraduate curriculum represents a bold step forward. It is designed to empower students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel and emphasizes real-world application, in the rapidly evolving field of supply chain management.

“At FSU, we are deeply committed to offering programs that are not only responsive to the changing needs of our students, but also align with the demands of the professional landscape,” stated Monica T. Leach, FSU provost and senior vice chancellor. “The launch of the Supply Chain Management and Technology program underscores our dedication to be a catalyst of economic growth in the state and positions our graduates for success in a field experiencing unprecedented growth and demand.”

The Supply Chain Management and Technology program directly addresses the pressing demand for skilled logistics professionals in both North Carolina and across the nation. This strategic initiative harnesses FSU’s well-established enterprise resource planning (ERP) strengths, offering students a distinctive and invaluable educational journey. The program also receives invaluable support from a leading global professional services firm, enhancing its curriculum to align with the latest industry trends and requirements.

Launching the Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management and Technology program reaffirms FSU’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact. By equipping students with the necessary skills and expertise, FSU continues to shape the leaders of tomorrow and drive positive change in the world.

“The Broadwell College is dedicated to initiatives that not only support our mission of fostering economic growth within the region but also contribute to global sustainable development,” said Ulysses Taylor, dean of the Broadwell College of Business and Economics. “By offering programs like this, we aim to prepare students to thrive in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace.”

FSU is accepting students for the Supply Chain Management and Technology program. To explore further details, including admission requirements and curriculum specifics, visit www.uncfsu.edu/supplychainmanagement.

For more information on beginning a journey toward a rewarding career in supply chain management by enrolling in FSU’s Supply Chain Management and Technology program, contact Abdoul Wane, Ph.D., professor of economics and chair of the management, marketing, entrepreneurship, and fire & emergency services department.

CONTACT: Devon Smith Fayetteville State University 910-672-1709 [email protected]