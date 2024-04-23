BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq – AGBA)

Under the terms of the agreement, AGBA Group will merge with Triller Corp (“Triller”). The pro forma valuation of the combined company will be $4 billion, with the stockholders of Triller and the holders of Triller’s RSUs owning 80% of the post-Merger Group, and AGBA Group shareholders owning 20% of the post-Merger Group. The investigation concerns whether the AGBA Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s stockholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/agba-group-holding-limited-nasdaq-agba/.

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq – MTTR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Matterport will be acquired by CoStar Group. Under the terms of the transaction, CoStar Group, Inc. will acquire Matterport for $2.75 in cash and $2.75 in shares of CoStar Group common stock for each share of Matterport common stock, for an equity value of approximately $2.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Matterport Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether CoStar Group is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/matterport-inc-nasdaq-mttr/.

Hibbett, Inc. (Nasdaq – HIBB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Hibbett will be acquired by JD Sports Fashion plc (“JD Sports”). Under the terms of the transaction, JD Sports will acquire Hibbett for $87.50 per share in cash, for an enterprise value of approximately $1.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Hibbett Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether JD Sports is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/hibbett-inc-nasdaq-hibb/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.