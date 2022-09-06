Breaking News
BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE – MNRL), Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE – SGFY), ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE – ECOM), Centric Financial Corporation (OTC – CFCX)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE – MNRL)

Under the terms of the agreement, Brigham Minerals will merge with Sitio Royalties Corp. (“Sitio”) (NYSE – STR). Brigham Minerals shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.133 shares of common stock in the combined company for each share of Brigham common stock owned on the closing date. Upon completion of the transaction, Sitio shareholders will own approximately 54.0% and Brigham shareholders will own approximately 46.0% of the combined entity on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Brigham Minerals Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/brigham-minerals-inc-nyse-mnrl/ .

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE – SGFY)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Signify Health will be acquired by CVS Health® (NYSE – CVS). Signify Health shareholders will receive $30.50 in cash for each share of the Company they own, representing a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Signify Health Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether CVS Health® is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/signify-health-inc-nyse-sgfy/.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE – ECOM)

Under the terms of the agreement, ChannelAdvisor will be acquired by CommerceHub. ChannelAdvisor shareholders will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of the Company they own. The investigation concerns whether the ChannelAdvisor Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether CommerceHub is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $29.42 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/channeladvisor-corporation-nyse-ecom/.

Centric Financial Corporation (OTC – CFCX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Centric will be acquired by First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (“First Commonwealth”) (NYSE – FCF). Centric Financial shareholders will receive, for each Centric Financial share, 1.09 shares of First Commonwealth common stock in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $16.20 per share, or approximately $144 million in the aggregate, based upon the preceding 10-day volume weighted average closing stock price of First Commonwealth as of Monday, August 29, 2022. The investigation concerns whether the Centric Financial Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether First Commonwealth is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/centric-financial-corporation-otc-cfcx/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

