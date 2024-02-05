BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE – CTLT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Catalent will be acquired by Novo Holdings. Catalent shareholders will receive $63.50 per share in cash in a deal with an enterprise value of approximately $16.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Catalent Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Novo Holdings is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq – EVBG)

Under the terms of the agreement, Everbridge will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $28.60 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Everbridge Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Thoma Bravo is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – KRTX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Karuna Therapeutics will be acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $14 billion. Karuna Therapeutics stockholders will receive $330.00 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Karuna Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Bristol Myers Squibb is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Slam Corp. (Nasdaq – SLAM)

Under the terms of the agreement, Slam will combine with Lynk. Upon completion, the combined company will operate as Lynk Global Holdings, Inc. and its common stock is expected to be publicly listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LYNK”. Slam is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). Under the terms of the business combination agreement, the transaction values Lynk at a pre-money enterprise value of $800 million. The investigation concerns whether the Slam Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process.

