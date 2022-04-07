BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: CDK Global Inc. (Nasdaq – CDK), Huttig Building Products, Inc. (Nasdaq – HBP), Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE – MN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

CDK Global Inc. (Nasdaq – CDK)

Under the terms of the agreement, CDK will be acquired by Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE – BBUC, BBU). CDK Global stockholders will receive $54.87 in cash per share, representing a total transaction value of $8.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the CDK Global Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Brookfield Business Partners is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cdk-global-inc-nasdaq-cdk/.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (Nasdaq – HBP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Huttig will be acquired by Woodgrain Inc. Huttig stockholders will receive $10.70 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether the Huttig Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Woodgrain Inc. is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/huttig-building-products-inc-nasdaq-hbp/.

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE – MN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Manning & Napier will be acquired by Callodine Group, LLC (“Callodine”). Manning & Napier’s shareholders will receive $12.85 in cash for each share of Manning & Napier common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Manning & Napier Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Callodine is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/manning-napier-inc-nyse-mn/.

