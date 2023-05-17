BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE American – EMAN)

Under the terms of the agreement, eMagin will be acquired by Samsung Display Co., Ltd. (“Samsung Display”), a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. All outstanding shares of eMagin common stock on a fully diluted basis will be acquired for $2.08 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $218 million. The investigation concerns whether the eMagin Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Samsung Display is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the recent 52-week high of $2.49 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/emagin-corporation-nyse-american-eman/.

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq – CVT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Cvent will be acquired by an affiliate of private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) in a transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $4.6 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Cvent stockholders will receive $8.50 per share in cash for each share of the Company they own. The investigation concerns whether the Cvent Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Blackstone is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cvent-holding-corp-nasdaq-cvt/ .

Absolute Software Corporation (Nasdaq – ABST)

Under the terms of the agreement, Absolute will be acquired by funds affiliated with Crosspoint Capital Partners, L.P. (“Crosspoint”). Absolute shareholders will receive $11.50 per Common Share in cash on completion of the Acquisition, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $870 million, inclusive of the debt. The investigation concerns whether the Absolute Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Crosspoint is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $12.59 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/absolute-software-corporation-nasdaq-abst/.

Home Point Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq – HMPT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Home Point will be acquired by Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (“Mr. Cooper”) (Nasdaq – COOP). Mr. Cooper will acquire all outstanding shares of Home Point for approximately $324 million. The investigation concerns whether the Home Point Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Mr. Cooper is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found athttps://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/home-point-capital-inc-nasdaq-hmpt/ .

