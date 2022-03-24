Breaking News
BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Emclaire Financial Corp. (Nasdaq – EMCF), Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq – AHPA), Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE – VEC), Intricon Corporation (Nasdaq – IIN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Emclaire Financial Corp. (Nasdaq – EMCF)   

Under the terms of the agreement, Emclaire will be acquired by Farmers National Banc Corp. (“Farmers”) (Nasdaq – FMNB). Each shareholder of Emclaire may elect to receive either $40.00 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers’ shares and 30% for cash. Based on Farmers’ closing share price of $17.02 on March 23, 2022, the transaction is valued at approximately $105 million, or $37.62 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Emclaire Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Farmers is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/emclaire-financial-corp-nasdaq-emcf/.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq – AHPA)      

Under the terms of the agreement, Avista II, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with OmniAb (“OmniAb”), Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s antibody discovery platform which provides pharmaceutical industry partners with access to diverse antibody repertoires and high-throughput screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics, and result in OmniAb becoming a publicly traded company. Under the terms of the agreement, Avista II shareholders will retain ownership of approximately 20.3% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Avista II Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/avista-public-acquisition-corp-ii-nasdaq-ahpa/.

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE – VEC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Vectrus will be acquired by The Vertex Company (“Vertex”). Vertex shareholders will own approximately 62% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Vectrus shareholders will only own approximately 38%. The investigation concerns whether the Vectrus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Vertex is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/vectrus-inc-nyse-vec/.  

Intricon Corporation (Nasdaq – IIN)   

Under the terms of the agreement, Intricon will be acquired by an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners, LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Altaris”). Intricon shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of Intricon stock they hold. The investigation concerns whether the Intricon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Altaris is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $28.16 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/intricon-corporation-nasdaq-iin/.

