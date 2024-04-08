BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq – HMST)

Under the terms of the agreement, HomeStreet will be acquired by FirstSun Capital Bancorp (“FirstSun” (OTCQX – FSUN)). The companies will combine in an all-stock transaction in which HomeStreet shareholders will receive 0.4345 of a share of FirstSun common stock for each share of HomeStreet common stock which represents a value of $14.75 per share. The investigation concerns whether the HomeStreet Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether FirstSun is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/homestreet-inc-nasdaq-hmst/.

ChampionX Corporation (Nasdaq – CHX)

Under the terms of the agreement, ChampionX will be acquired by SLB (NYSE – SLB). ChampionX shareholders will receive 0.735 shares of SLB common stock in exchange for each ChampionX share. At the closing of the transaction ChampionX shareholders will own approximately 9% of SLB’s outstanding shares of common stock. The investigation concerns whether the ChampionX Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders and whether SLB is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/championx-corporation-nasdaq-chx/.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE – HRT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, HireRight will be acquired by investment funds affiliated with General Atlantic, L.P. (“General Atlantic”) and Stone Point Capital LLC (“Stone Point” and together with General Atlantic, the “Sponsors”). The Sponsors are currently the beneficial owners of approximately 75% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. Under the terms of the agreement, the Sponsors will acquire all of the outstanding shares they do not already own for $14.35 per share in cash, which implies a total enterprise value of approximately $1.65 billion. The investigation concerns whether the HireRight Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Sponsors are paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/hireright-holdings-corporation-nyse-hrt/.

Kidpik Corp. (Nasdaq – PIK)

Under the terms of the agreement, Kidpik will be acquired by Nina Footwear Corp. Nina Footwear stockholders will be issued shares of common stock of Kidpik such that upon closing thereof, Nina Footwear’s stockholders will own 80% of Kidpik’s outstanding common stock. The investigation concerns whether the Kidpik Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s minority shareholders and whether Nina Footwear Corp is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/kidpik-corp-nasdaq-pik/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.