BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) iRobot Corporation (Nasdaq – IRBT), Ping Identity (NYSE – PING), Atlas Air Worldwide (Nasdaq – AAWW), EVO Payments, Inc. (Nasdaq – EVOP)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

iRobot Corporation (Nasdaq – IRBT)

Under the terms of the agreement, iRobot will be acquired by Amazon (Nasdaq – AMZN). iRobot shareholders will receive $61.00 in cash for each share of iRobot common stock they own, in a deal valued at approximately $1.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the iRobot Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Amazon is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $98.96 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/irobot-corporation-nasdaq-irbt/.

Ping Identity (NYSE – PING)

Under the terms of the agreement, PING will be acquired Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PING shareholders will receive $28.50 in cash for each share of PING common stock they own, in a deal valued at approximately $2.8 billion. The investigation concerns whether the PING Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $30.40 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ping-identity-nyse-ping/.

Atlas Air Worldwide (Nasdaq – AAWW)

Under the terms of the agreement, Atlas will be acquired by an investor group (“the Consortium”) led by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (NYSE – APO) together with investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company and Hill City Capital in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of approximately $5.2 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Atlas shareholders will receive $102.50 per share in cash for each share they own. The investigation concerns whether the Atlas Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the Consortium is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/atlas-air-worldwide-nasdaq-aaww/.

EVO Payments, Inc. (Nasdaq – EVOP)

Under the terms of the agreement, EVO Payments will be acquired by Global Payments Inc. (NYSE – GPN). Global Payments will acquire the outstanding equity of EVO Payments for $34.00 per share in cash ($4.0 billion of enterprise value for the Company). The investigation concerns whether the EVO Payments Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Global Payments Inc. is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/evo-payments-inc-nasdaq-evop/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

