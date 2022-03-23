BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – RNER), Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – BCAC), Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq – VCKA), Pono Capital Corp (Nasdaq – PONO)

Breaking News
March 23, 2022

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – RNER)   

Under the terms of the agreement, Mount Rainier, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Limited (TASE:HUB.TA), a Tel-Aviv based developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services (“HUB”), and result in HUB becoming a publicly traded company. Mount Rainier shareholders will retain ownership of only less than 18.7% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Mount Rainier Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/mount-rainier-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-rner/.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – BCAC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Brookline Capital, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, and result in Apexigen, Inc. becoming a publicly traded company. Brookline Capital shareholders will retain ownership of approximately 5.15% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Brookline Capital Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/brookline-capital-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-bcac/.  

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq – VCKA)

Under the terms of the agreement, VCKA, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Scilex Holding Company (“Scilex”), a majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – SRNE), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid therapies for patients with acute and chronic pain, and result in Scilex becoming a publicly traded company. VCKA shareholders will retain ownership of approximately 12% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the VCKA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/vickers-vantage-corp-nasdaq-vcka/.

Pono Capital Corp (Nasdaq – PONO)

Under the terms of the agreement, PONO, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Benuvia, Inc. (“Benuvia”), a drug developer and manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients focused on cannabinoids, with a growing portfolio of drug products and intellectual property, and result in Benuvia becoming a publicly traded company. PONO shareholders ownership of the combined company will be diluted. The investigation concerns whether the PONO Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/pono-capital-corp-nasdaq-pono/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

