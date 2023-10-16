BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq – PCTI)

Under the terms of the agreement, PCTEL will be acquired by Amphenol Corporation (NYSE – APH) for $7.00 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the PCTEL Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Amphenol is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Bsquare Corporation (Nasdaq – BSQR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Bsquare will be acquired by Kontron America, Incorporated (“Kontron”) for $1.90 per share in cash for each share of Bsquare held. The investigation concerns whether the Bsquare Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Kontron is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Genetron Holdings Limited (Nasdaq – GTH)

Under the terms of the agreement, Genetron will be acquired by New Genetron Holding Limited (“Parent”), an entity controlled, in part, by the Company’s current Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. Holders of the Company’s ADSs will receive $1.36 in cash per American depositary share (“ADS”). The investigation concerns whether the Genetron Health Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Parent is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

SP® Plus Corporation (Nasdaq – SP)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, SP+ will be acquired by Metropolis Technologies, Inc. (“Metropolis”) for $54.00 per share in cash for each share of SP+ held. The deal has an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the SP+ Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Metropolis is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

