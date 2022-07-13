BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE – RFP), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq – VIVO), TYME Technologies (Nasdaq – TYME)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE – RFP)

Under the terms of the agreement and plan of merger, Resolute will be acquired by The Paper Excellence Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Domtar Corporation (“Domtar”). Domtar will acquire each share of Resolute common stock for $20.50 per share, together with a Contingent Value Right (“CVR”) entitling the holder to a share of future softwood lumber duty deposit refunds. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Resolute Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the Domtar is paying too little for the Company.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq – VIVO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Meridian will be acquired by SD Biosensor, Inc. (“SDB”) and SJL Partners LLC (“SJL”) (collectively, the “Consortium”). Meridian shareholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash, in a deal valued at approximately $1.53 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Meridian Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the Consortium is paying too little for the Company.

TYME Technologies (Nasdaq – TYME)

Under the terms of the agreement, TYME will be acquired by Syros Pharmaceuticals (“Syros”) (Nasdaq – SYRS). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of TYME are expected to receive approximately 0.4312 shares of Syros for each share of TYME they own, subject to adjustment based on the amount of TYME’s net cash at closing and the number of TYME shares outstanding at closing. The investigation concerns whether the TYME Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the Syros is paying too little for the Company.

