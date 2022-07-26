BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – SBTX), One Medical (Nasdaq – ONEM), Hanger, Inc. (NYSE – HNGR), VMware, Inc. (NYSE – VMW)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – SBTX)

Under the terms of the agreement and plan of merger, Silverback will be acquired by ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ARS”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, assuming that Silverback’s net cash at closing is $240 million, Silverback equity holders are expected to own approximately 37% of the combined company and pre-merger ARS equity holders are expected to own approximately 63% of the combined company on a fully-diluted basis on a treasury stock method. The investigation concerns whether the Silverback Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether ARS is paying too little for the Company

One Medical (Nasdaq – ONEM)

Under the terms of the agreement, One Medical will be acquired by Amazon (Nasdaq – AMZN). Under the terms of the agreement, One Medical stockholders will receive $18.00 in cash per share. The transaction is valued at approximately 3.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the One Medical Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Amazon is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $30.18 for the Company’s shares.

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE – HNGR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Hanger will be acquired by Patient Square Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Hanger stockholders will receive $18.75 in cash per share, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $1.25 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Hanger will become a privately held company, and its common stock will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The investigation concerns whether the Hanger Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Patient Square Capital is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $25.54 for the Company’s shares.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE – VMW)

Under the terms of the agreement, VMware will be acquired by Broadcom Inc. (“Broadcom”) (Nasdaq – AVGO). VMW shareholders will receive $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each VMW share owned, representing an implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $121.40 based upon Broadcom’s July 13, 2022 closing price of $481.73. The investigation concerns whether the VMware Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Broadcom is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $167.83 for the Company’s shares.

