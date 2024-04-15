BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Snap One Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq – SNPO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Snap One will be acquired by Resideo Technologies, Inc. (“Resideo”) (NYSE – REZI). Resideo will acquire Snap One for $10.75 per share in cash, for a transaction value of approximately $1.4 billion, inclusive of net debt. Upon closing, Snap One will integrate into Resideo’s ADI Global Distribution business. The investigation concerns whether the Snap One Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Resideo is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/snap-one-holdings-corp-nasdaq-snpo/.

Encore Wire Corporation (Nasdaq – WIRE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Encore Wire will be acquired by Prysmian (BIT – PRY) for $290.00 per share in cash for each share of Encore Wire held. The investigation concerns whether the Encore Wire Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Prysmian is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/encore-wire-corporation-nasdaq-wire/.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB – RXMD)

Under the terms of the agreement, Progressive Care will be acquired by NextPlat Corp (“NextPlat”) (Nasdaq – NXPL). Progressive Care shareholders will receive newly issued, registered shares of NextPlat’s Common Stock. The exchange ratio of NextPlat shares to be issued in the business combination, not subject to adjustment, was calculated based upon a value per share of Common Stock of Progressive Care at $2.20. The investigation concerns whether the Progressive Care Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether NextPlat is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/progressive-care-inc-otcqb-rxmd/.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE – HRT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, HireRight will be acquired by investment funds affiliated with General Atlantic, L.P. (“General Atlantic”) and Stone Point Capital LLC (“Stone Point” and together with General Atlantic, the “Sponsors”). The Sponsors are currently the beneficial owners of approximately 75% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. Under the terms of the agreement, the Sponsors will acquire all of the outstanding shares they do not already own for $14.35 per share in cash, which implies a total enterprise value of approximately $1.65 billion. The investigation concerns whether the HireRight Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Sponsors are paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/hireright-holdings-corporation-nyse-hrt/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.