Sovos Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq – SOVO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sovos will be acquired by Campbell Soup Company (NYSE – CPB). Each share of Sovos common stock will be entitled to receive $23.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $2.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Sovos Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Campbell Soup is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – ZYNE)

Under the terms of the Agreement, Zynerba will be acquired by Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (“Harmony”) (Nasdaq – HRMY). Harmony will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Zynerba for a purchase price of $1.1059 per share in cash, or $60 million in the aggregate, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) per share, representing the right to receive potential additional payments of up to $140 million in the aggregate, subject to the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory and sales milestones. The investigation concerns whether the Zynerba Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Harmony is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (Nasdaq – CTG)

Under the terms of the agreement, CTG will be acquired by Cegeka Groep nv (“Cegeka”). CTG shareholders will receive $10.50 per share of common stock in an all-cash transaction, representing an implied equity value of approximately $170 million. The investigation concerns whether the CTG Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process resulting in Cegeka paying less than full value for the Company.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – DBTX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Decibel will be acquired by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – REGN). Decibel shareholders will receive $4.00 per share of Decibel common stock payable in cash at closing, with an additional non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) to receive up to $3.50 per share in cash upon achievement of certain clinical development and regulatory milestones for Decibel’s lead investigational candidate, DB-OTO, within specified time periods. The proposed acquisition values Decibel at a total equity value of approximately $109 million based on the amount payable at closing, and a total equity value of up to approximately $213 million if the CVR milestones are achieved. The investigation concerns whether the Decibel Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process resulting in Regeneron paying less than full value for the Company.

