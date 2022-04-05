Breaking News
BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Tivity Health (Nasdaq – TVTY), Riverview Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – RVAC), Emclaire Financial Corp. (Nasdaq – EMCF), Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq – RNDB)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Tivity Health (Nasdaq – TVTY)   

Under the terms of the agreement, Tivity Health will be acquired by funds managed by Stone Point Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Tivity Health stockholders will receive $32.50 in cash per share, representing a total transaction value of $2.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Tivity Health Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Stone Point Capital is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/tivity-health-nasdaq-tvty/.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – RVAC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Riverview, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Westrock Coffee Company, an Integrated Coffee, Tea, Flavors, Extracts, and Ingredients Solutions Provider, and result in Westrock Coffee becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Riverview shareholders will retain ownership of 21% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Riverview Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/riverview-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-rvac/.  

Emclaire Financial Corp. (Nasdaq – EMCF)   

Under the terms of the agreement, Emclaire will be acquired by Farmers National Banc Corp. (“Farmers”) (Nasdaq – FMNB). Each shareholder of Emclaire may elect to receive either $40.00 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers’ shares and 30% for cash. Based on Farmers’ closing share price of $17.02 on March 23, 2022, the transaction is valued at approximately $105 million, or $37.62 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Emclaire Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Farmers is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/emclaire-financial-corp-nasdaq-emcf/.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq – RNDB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Randolph will be acquired by Hometown Financial Group, Inc. (“Hometown”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Randolph’s shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash for each share of Randolph common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Randolph Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Hometown is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/randolph-bancorp-inc-nasdaq-rndb/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

