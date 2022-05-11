Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Trecora Resources (NYSE – TREC), Redbox Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq – RDBX), Switch, Inc. (NYSE – SWCH), InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE – IPVA)

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Trecora Resources (NYSE – TREC), Redbox Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq – RDBX), Switch, Inc. (NYSE – SWCH), InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE – IPVA)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Trecora Resources (NYSE – TREC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Trecora will be acquired by an affiliate of Balmoral Funds, LLC (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Balmoral”). Trecora shareholders will receive $9.81 per share in cash for every share of Trecora they own. The transaction is valued at an enterprise value of $247 million. The investigation concerns whether the Trecora Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Balmoral is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/trecora-resources-nyse-trec/.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq – RDBX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Redbox will be acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (“CSSE”) (Nasdaq – CSSE). Redbox stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.087 of a share of class A common stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment per Redbox share. Following the close of the transaction, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stockholders will own approximately 76.5% of the combined company, and Redbox stockholders will own approximately 23.5% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Redbox Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether CSSE is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/redbox-entertainment-inc-nasdaq-rdbx/.

Switch, Inc. (NYSE – SWCH)

Under the terms of the agreement, Switch will be acquired by DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge”) (NYSE – DBRG). Switch’s shareholders will receive $34.25 in cash for each share of Switch common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $11 billion, including the assumption of debt. The investigation concerns whether the Switch Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether DigitalBridge is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/switch-inc-nyse-swch/.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE – IPVA)

Under the terms of the agreement, InterPrivate II, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Getaround, a global and digital carsharing marketplace, and result in Getaround becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, InterPrivate II shareholders will retain ownership of only 22% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the InterPrivate II Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/interprivate-ii-acquisition-corp-nyse-ipva/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.