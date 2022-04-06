BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE – TUFN) and Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – PAFO)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE – TUFN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Tufin will be acquired by Turn/River Capital. Tufin stockholders will receive $13.00 in cash per share, representing a transaction value of $570 million.

The investigation concerns whether the Tufin Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Turn/River Capital is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/tufin-software-technologies-ltd-nyse-tufn/.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – PAFO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Pacifico, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Caravelle Group Co., Ltd (“Caravelle”), an ocean technology company providing international shipping services and a carbon-neutral solution for wood desiccation, and result in Caravelle becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Pacifico shareholders ownership in the combined company will be diluted. The investigation concerns whether the Pacifico Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/pacifico-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-pafo/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.