Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE – UNVR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Univar will be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (NYSE – APO) (the “Apollo Funds”) in an all-cash transaction that values the Company at an enterprise value of approximately $8.1 billion. The agreement provides that Univar Solutions shareholders will receive $36.15 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Univar Solutions Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Apollo Funds are paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/univar-solutions-inc-nyse-unvr/.

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE – LSI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Life Storage will be acquired by Extra Space Storage Inc. (“Extra Space”) (NYSE – EXR). Life Storage shareholders will receive 0.8950 of an Extra Space share for each Life Storage share they own, representing a total consideration of approximately $145.82 per share based on Extra Space’s share price close on March 31, 2023. At closing, Extra Space and Life Storage shareholders are expected to own approximately 65% and 35% of the combined company, respectively. The investigation concerns whether the Life Storage Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Extra Space is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $151.76 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/life-storage-inc-nyse-lsi/.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE – WWE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, WWE will merge with Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endeavor”) (NYSE – EDR). WWE is valued at an enterprise value of $9.3 billion and represents a contribution price of WWE of approximately $106 per share (before any post-closing dividend). Upon close, Endeavor will hold a 51% controlling interest in the new company and existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% interest in the new company. The investigation concerns whether the WWE Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of WWE shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/world-wrestling-entertainment-inc-nyse-wwe/.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq – DFFN)

Under the terms of the deal, Diffusion will merge with EIP Pharma Inc. (“EIP Pharma”). Immediately after the merger, the current equity and convertible debt holders of EIP Pharma are expected to own, in the aggregate, approximately 77.25% of the total number of outstanding shares of common stock of the combined company and the current stockholders of Diffusion are expected to own approximately 22.75%. The investigation concerns whether the Diffusion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of Diffusion shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/diffusion-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-dffn/.

