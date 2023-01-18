–Tai Email Assistant leverages powerful AI to extract key info from incoming quote requests, providing key time savings of 80%-

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to continued manual operations that restrict success, Tai TMS (Tai) , a fully integrated platform for freight management and transportation, today announced the efficiencies that Tai Email Assistant brings to brokers. Through Tai Email Assistant , brokers are able to send quotes faster, win more spot quotes, reduce labor costs, secure more business and increase revenue.

Tai Email Assistant empowers individuals within a brokerage with an AI tool that automatically scans quote requests, extracts key information, syncs with broker rating tools and delivers a quote to the broker that can then be sent back to the customer. By decreasing the amount of time spent on quoting up to 80%, brokers are able to respond faster and, in turn, win more deals. Brokers never have to miss another opportunity again due to tedious manual quoting processes.

“Tai’s technology is there to help you, not replace you,” said Walter Mitchell, CEO, Tai. “That’s where our email assistant comes in. We’re not trying to quote without the sales rep involved. What we’re doing is creating a shipment in your TMS, generating the best estimate for the quote, preparing the response email and then providing it to the broker for review before they click send.”

Slow operational processes cost brokerages nearly 50% in regard to managing quote inboxes and the time spent to complete this task. By leveraging Tai Email Assistant, brokers are not only able to automate an outdated process, they are able to win more deals. Win ratios increase by 30% when a broker is able to respond to a quote request instantly through Tai Email Assistant.

“If we can take a potential loss of nearly 50% and turn that into a 30% gain by simplifying and streamlining the quote process, that is an ultimate win for everyone involved,” added Mitchell. “AI is no longer about replacing the manual labor you have, it’s about empowering them with the tools they need to provide the most value back to your business.”

With integrations to capacity tools such as Truckstop.com, Trucker Tools and Parade, brokers are able to trust Tai to secure their capacity based on the quote they receive. As an end-to-end tool, Tai delivers unparalleled success to their brokers, positioning themselves as the leader in forward-thinking TMS solutions.

About Tai

Tai TMS is an all-in-one domestic freight management system for full truckload and LTL shipments. Tai gives your team unmatched speed and scalability with automation implanted into every phase, along with direct integrations to carriers, load boards, and capacity tools.

Tai Software’s core group of developers and freight industry experts has helped freight brokers scale growth for over 20 years. We are dedicated to introducing unique, envelope-pushing, instantly accessible products to the transportation management industry. We believe in perfecting our existing products and expanding only when we can meet our own highest standards. Our lean organization allows us to focus on continuous innovation to ensure our customers are always empowered with the most cutting-edge software.

