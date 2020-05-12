Breaking News
Brokers’ growth, focus, opinions and preferences for the voluntary/worksite market are examined in the latest Eastbridge report

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

AVON, Conn., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2013, Eastbridge conducted their first joint survey with BenefitsPRO. The goal of the survey was to gauge how healthcare reform might have changed the way brokers approach the benefits market. Every year since then, the survey has been updated and new topics added that are relevant to the discussion and reflective of current trends in the voluntary market.

The 2020 Brokers and Voluntary Benefits—Growth in a Changing Market Spotlight™ Report addresses the following topics and compares, where appropriate, this year’s results to past studies:

  • Brokers’ current focus on voluntary (NBAP, new group growth, cross-sales with voluntary)
  • Sales performance relative to expectations
  • Most commonly sold voluntary products by brokers today and recent changes in product mix
  • Most frequently sold non-traditional products on a regular basis
  • Voluntary carriers used most frequently by brokers and their reasoning
  • Carrier administrative pain points and frequency of carrier switching
  • Carrier selection criteria
  • Enrollment methodologies and platforms used most often as well as trends in technology funding
  • Number of carriers and products most frequently used/offered per enrollment
  • Competitive pressures felt by brokers and primary basis of competitive advantage
  • Employer and employee enthusiasm for voluntary
  • Current voluntary goals and expectations for the future

The report is currently available for purchase for $1,500. For additional information or to purchase the report, visit the report page by clicking here, e-mail [email protected], or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: 
Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
