Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Firm, Notifies Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Firm, Notifies Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (“Centessa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CNTA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired: (a) Centessa American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about May 28, 2021 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (b) Centessa securities between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cnta.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation.  Additionally, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, and specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) lixivaptan was less safe than Defendants had represented; (2) Defendants overstated lixivaptan’s clinical and commercial prospects; (3) ZF874 was less safe than Defendants had represented; (4) Defendants overstated ZF874’s clinical and commercial prospects while downplaying the drug’s safety issues; and (5) as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company’s public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cnta or contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Centessa you have until November 28, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.  The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.