Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action – S, BSX & INVVY

Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S)

Class Period: January 31, 2019 – April 16, 2019

Deadline: June 21, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/s

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the number of net postpaid subscriber additions in its Form 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the period ending December 31, 2018 (the “10-Q”). Specifically, the Company highlighted in the 10-Q that it had made 309,000 total postpaid net additions – but failed to disclose that these increases were driven by free lines offered to Sprint customers.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)

Class Period: February 26, 2015 – April 16, 2019

Deadline: June 24, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/bsx

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Boston Scientific’s surgical mesh products indicated for the transvaginal repair of POP were unsafe; (ii) accordingly, Boston Scientific’s continued marketing and sales of these devices in the United States was unlikely to be sustainable; (iii) separately, the Company had sold vaginal mesh implants containing counterfeit or adulterated resin products imported from China; (iv) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or government investigations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Indivior PLC (OTCMKT: INVVY)

Class Period: March 10, 2015 – April 9, 2019

Deadline: June 24, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/invvy

On April 9, 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) announced that a federal grand jury had indicted Indivior “for engaging in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film, an opioid drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction.” The indictment stated that Indivior misled “health care providers and health care benefit programs into believing that Suboxone Film was safer, less divertible, and less abusable than other opioid-addiction treatment drugs,” acquiring billions of dollars in revenue in Suboxone Film prescriptions. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.48 per share, more than 66%, to close at $2.30 per share on April 10, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.