Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cognyte Software Ltd. ("Cognyte" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CGNT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Cognyte securities between February 2, 2021 and June 28, 2022 (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that Cognyte created, distributed, and provided reconnaissance tools and services that violated community standards and terms of service of communication network sources and technologies, such as Facebook, exposing the Company to significant financial and reputational risk.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Cognyte, you have until May 1, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

