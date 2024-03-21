NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating whether the sale of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) to Thoma Bravo for $35.00 per share in cash is fair to Everbridge shareholders. Investors who purchased Everbridge securities prior to February 2024, and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EVBG.

Investigation Details:

The investigation concerns whether Everbridge and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Everbridge shareholders; (2) determine whether Thoma Bravo is underpaying for Everbridge; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Everbridge shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Everbridge shareholders, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Everbridge shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EVBG. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

