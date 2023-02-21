NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising– Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II, which merged with Genius Sports Ltd. (“Genius” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GENI) on April 20, 2021. Such investors who continue to hold to the present are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/geni.
The investigation concerns whether dMY Technology Group, Inc. II failed to provide relevant information to its shareholders before the merger.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or hold Genius shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/geni. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Law Clerk and Clients Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com
