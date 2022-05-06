Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $2 Million of Class Action Deadline and Final Hours to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rivian Automotive, Inc. (“Rivian” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RIVN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian common stock (1) pursuant to or traceable to Rivian’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on November 10, 2021, and (2) between November 10, 2021, through March 10, 2022, (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rivn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rivian would not meet its 2021 production and delivery targets; (2) Rivian’s vehicles were underpriced and the Company would need to substantially increase prices; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ representations about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rivn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Rivian you have until May 6, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

