Breaking News
Home / Top News / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions Against Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM), Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) & The Chemours Company (CC)

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions Against Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM), Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) & The Chemours Company (CC)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM)  
Class Period: Sonim securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Sonim’s May 2019 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).
Deadline: December 6, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/sonm
The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s XP8 was experiencing material software challenges; (2) these software issues adversely affected how the device’s Qualcomm chipset, which supported Band 14 access, connected to AT&T’s carrier network configuration; (3) the Company’s XP5 and XP3 devices were experiencing material software defects that adversely affected their optimization with certain accessories; (4) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to delay the launch of new products; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results would be materially and adversely impacted; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about Sonim’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. 

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN)
Class Period: Ruhnn securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Ruhnn’s April 3, 2019 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).
Deadline: December 6, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/ruhn.  
The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company’s net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Ruhnn’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. 

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)
Class Period: February 16, 2017 and August 1, 2019
Deadline: December 9, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/cc
The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors by representing that Chemours had appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities, that the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was “remote,” and that, in any event, additional costs would not be material. The complaint continues to allege that Chemours also assured investors that its “policies, standards and procedures are properly designed to prevent unreasonable risk of harm to people and the environment,” and that its “handling, manufacture, use and disposal of hazardous substances are in accordance with applicable environmental laws and regulations.” Consequently, the Company’s shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.