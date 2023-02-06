NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Block, Inc. (f/k/a Square Inc.) (“Block” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SQ; SQ2; APT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Block securities between November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022 (the “Class Period”), including all former shareholders of Afterpay securities who acquired unregistered Block, Inc. Class A common stock (and/or corresponding SQ CHESS Depository Interests (“CDI”)) (“Block Shares” or “Square Securities”) in direct exchange for Afterpay shares pursuant to Block’s January 31, 2022 acquisition and stock-for-stock merger with Afterpay (the “Merger” or “Acquisition”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sq.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that defendants made certain material misrepresentations and omissions concerning the Merger. Additionally, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants: (1) deceived the investing public, including Plaintiff and other Class members, as alleged herein; (2) artificially inflated and maintained the market price of Block securities; and (3) caused Plaintiff and other members of the Class to purchase or otherwise acquire Block securities at artificially inflated prices.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sq or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Block you have until April 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com