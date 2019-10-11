Breaking News
Bronx Construction Accident Lawyer Says – Construction Is Still the Most Dangerous Job in NYC

From cranes to scaffolding, the city is always under construction and a constant work in progress.

New York City, NY, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — There are around 45,000 construction sites in New York City on a daily basis. In 2017, the Department of Buildings issued over 168,000 construction permits. The construction industry has numerous benefits, including improving infrastructure and bringing jobs to the city. However, construction is always a dangerous industry for workers. 

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, construction is the most dangerous industry in the city. One statistic from the BLS puts the problem into stark perspective: Construction workers account for just five percent of the city’s workforce, but they make up 27 percent of all employment-related injuries. 

Furthermore, construction workers in New York City have fatality rates that are five times higher than every other industry in the city. 

What Are Top Causes of Fatal NYC Construction Accidents

Although construction accidents can happen for a variety of reasons, certain types of construction accidents occur more often than others. 

What to Do When a Loved One Is Killed in a NYC Construction Accident

New York has special laws, including Sections 240 and 241 of the New York Labor Law, governing construction accidents. These laws give special rights to injured construction/demolition workers and their families to recover damages for their injuries or death.

Under New York law, the executor or administrator of the deceased worker has the right to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the family members of the worker. Because construction accident and wrongful death claims can be quite complicated, it’s always in a person’s best interests to discuss their case with an experienced New York City construction accident lawyer. 

Compensation for a NYC Construction Accident 

If you or a loved one has been injured on a construction site, discuss your case with a construction accident lawyer as soon as possible. Attorney Jonathan C. Reiter NYC Construction accident lawyer and his team of Manhattan construction accident lawyers have dedicated their careers to serving construction accident victims in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and throughout the state of New York. Call (212) 736-0979 or schedule a free consultation with our office located in The Empire State Building today.

Bronx Construction Accident Attorney Jonathan C. Reiter

Jonathan C. Reiter is a top New York attorney who handles truck accidents, MTA, taxi accidents, bus accidents, wrongful death, aviation accidents, airline injuries & death, medical malpractice, doctor errors, and construction cases.  Attorney Jonathan C. Reiter consistently delivers results.

(T): 212-736-0979

CONTACT: Media Contact 
KISS PR Storytelling Service 
972.437.8942
