Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) (each, a “Fund,” and collectively, the “Funds”) today announced that their Boards of Directors declared their monthly distributions.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. declared a monthly distribution of $0.0817 per share, payable on October 26, 2017 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2017. The ex-distribution date is October 17, 2017. Based on the NYSE closing price of $13.36 on October 5, 2017, the Fund’s annualized distribution rate was 7.34%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. declared a monthly distribution of $0.1990 per share, payable on October 26, 2017 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2017. The ex-distribution date is October 17, 2017. Based on the NYSE closing price of $23.77 on October 5, 2017, the Fund’s annualized distribution rate was 10.05%.

Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The distribution rate referenced above is calculated as the annualized amount of the most recent monthly distribution declared divided by the stated stock price. Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.

Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (the “Firm”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt and diversified real assets. With more than $15 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2017, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2017. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com. 

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The Funds use their website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Funds are routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com. 

COMPANY CONTACT
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Brookfield Place
250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor
New York, NY 10281-1023
(855) 777-8001
[email protected]

 

