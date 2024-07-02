BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will hold its second quarter 2024 conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast.

Conference Call

Please pre-register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4860b3b9fc604060aa9c603b7c0c75c1

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bgb8zp3y

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over $925 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to https://brookfield.com.

