BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (“Brookfield”) today announced it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 10% of the public float of each series of the company’s outstanding Class AAA Preference Shares that are listed on the TSX (the “Preferred Shares”). Purchases under the bid will be made through the facilities of the TSX and any alternative Canadian trading systems in compliance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from January 12, 2024 to January 11, 2025, or an earlier date should Brookfield complete its purchases prior to such date. Brookfield will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Preferred Shares purchased, but not to exceed the redemption price thereof as stated in the company’s articles. All Preferred Shares acquired by Brookfield under this bid will be cancelled. Brookfield has not repurchased any Preferred Shares in the past 12 months.