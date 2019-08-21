Brookfield Property Partners Issues $250 Million of Perpetual Green Preferred Units

Company to Use Proceeds to Finance Sustainable Building Initiatives

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY”) (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) issued its inaugural, corporate-level perpetual green preferred units – the first of their kind in the industry – yesterday through the issuance of 10,000,000 units of Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, Series 2 (the “Series 2 Preferred Units”).

The net proceeds from this offering are expected to be allocated to the financing and refinancing of recently completed and future Eligible Green Projects, which are defined as:

new class A development properties that have received or are expected to receive LEED Silver or higher, NABERS, BREEAM or equivalent certification; existing class A redevelopment properties that have received or are expected to receive LEED, NABERS, BREEAM or equivalent certification; tenant improvements that have received or are expected to receive LEED, NABERS, BREEAM or equivalent certification; and other projects that materially improve the energy efficiency of, or make other environmentally beneficial improvements to, a development, redevelopment or existing property.

BPY currently has 96 million square feet of premier office assets located primarily in the world’s leading commercial markets, 100 of the top 500 malls in the United States, with over 120 million square feet in its retail portfolio, and over 11 million square feet of office and multifamily development projects underway around the globe. BPY is committed to sustainability and invests in green technologies, encourages environmentally sound construction methods, and promotes strategies to minimize its carbon footprint. Over 90% of BPY’s eligible global office area has achieved a sustainability designation, including many LEED gold and platinum certifications, and its retail business is one of the largest users of solar energy in the United States.

“Sustainability is an integral component of our strategy to create long-term value for our unitholders. We strive to minimize the environmental impact of our operations and believe that using resources in a responsible manner preserves our environment and results in significant operational cost savings,” said Brian Kingston, Chief Executive Officer.

Pending the allocation of an amount equal to the net proceeds of the Series 2 Preferred Units to finance or refinance Eligible Green Projects, the unallocated portion of the net proceeds will be temporarily used for the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, including on demand deposits and promissory notes.

The distribution rate for the Series 2 Preferred Units from and including the date of original issue will be 6.375% per annum of the $25.00 liquidation preference per unit. Distributions on the Series 2 Preferred Units are cumulative from the date of original issue and will be payable quarterly in arrears on the last day of March, June, September and December when, as and if declared by the board of directors. The pro-rated initial distribution on the Series 2 Preferred Units, if declared, will be payable on December 31, 2019 in an amount equal to approximately $0.57995 per Series 2 Preferred Unit.

The Series 2 Preferred Units have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol ‘‘BPYPO.’’

The Series 2 Preferred Units will not be qualified for distribution to the public under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada and may not be offered or sold in Canada, directly or indirectly, other than pursuant to applicable private placement exemptions.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world’s premier commercial real estate companies, with over $85 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $385 billion in assets under management.

