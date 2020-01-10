Breaking News
Home / Top News / Brookfield Property Partners to Hold Conference Call & Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 am (ET)

Brookfield Property Partners to Hold Conference Call & Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 am (ET)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY, TSX: BPY.UN) announced today that its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results will be released before the market open on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Analysts, investors and other interested parties are invited to participate in the company’s live conference call reviewing the results on Wednesday, February 5 at 11:00 AM (ET). Scheduled speakers are Chief Executive Officer Brian Kingston and Chief Financial Officer Bryan Davis.

Along with the earnings news release, an updated supplemental information package will be available on the company’s website, bpy.brookfield.com, before the market open on February 5, 2020.

To participate in the conference call, please dial +1 (844) 358-9182 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (478) 219-0399 for overseas calls, conference ID: 2019519, five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Live audio of the call will also be available via webcast at bpy.brookfield.com.

A replay of this call can be accessed through February 12, 2020 by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (404) 537-3406 for overseas calls, conference ID: 2019519. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website.

Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $85 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $500 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Brookfield Property REIT is listed on the Nasdaq stock market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Contact:

Matthew Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (212) 417-7488 / Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.