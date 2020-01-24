Breaking News
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2019 Distributions on Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPR) announced today the tax reporting information for 2019 distributions on its Class A Stock and 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred stock (NASDAQ: BPRAP) as shown below.

           
        2019 TAX INFORMATION – BPR Class A Stock  
      Total   Box 1a Box 2a Box 3  
Record Payable Type of 2019 Distribution Total Taxable Ordinary Capital Gain Nondividend  
Date Date Distribution Per Share Distribution Dividends Distribution Distribution  
2/28/2019 3/29/3109 Cash $0.330000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.330000  
5/31/2019 6/28/2019 Cash $0.330000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.330000  
8/30/2019 9/30/2019 Cash $0.330000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.330000  
11/29/2019 12/31/2019 Cash $0.330000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.330000  
    TOTAL $1.320000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.320000  
    PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL   0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%  
                 
                 
        2019 TAX INFORMATION – BPR 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock  
      Total   Box 1a Box 2a Box 3  
Record Payable Type of 2019 Distribution Total Taxable Ordinary Capital Gain Nondividend 2020 Taxable
Date Date Distribution Per Share Distribution Dividends Distribution Distribution Distribution
3/15/2019 4/1/2019 Cash $0.3984375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398438 N/A
6/14/2019 7/1/2019 Cash $0.3984375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398438 N/A
9/13/2019 10/1/2019 Cash $0.3984375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398438 N/A
12/13/2019 1/1/2020 Cash $0.3984375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398438
    TOTAL $1.593750 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.195313 $0.398438
    PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL   0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%  
                 

Participants should refer to their Federal Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2020. Registered holders of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. should contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC at (800) 937-5449 for further information while beneficial owners should contact their broker with any questions pertaining to their tax forms.

Pertinent forms 8937 were published on the company website: bpy.brookfield.com/bpr.

Taxability of the 2019 distributions is not necessarily indicative of future distributions.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPR”) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (“BPY”) one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies, with over $85 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com/bpr.

Brookfield Contact:

Matt Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Tel: (212) 417-7488 / Email: [email protected]

