Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2019 Distributions on Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPR) announced today the tax reporting information for 2019 distributions on its Class A Stock and 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred stock (NASDAQ: BPRAP) as shown below.
|2019 TAX INFORMATION – BPR Class A Stock
|Total
|Box 1a
|Box 2a
|Box 3
|Record
|Payable
|Type of
|2019 Distribution
|Total Taxable
|Ordinary
|Capital Gain
|Nondividend
|Date
|Date
|Distribution
|Per Share
|Distribution
|Dividends
|Distribution
|Distribution
|2/28/2019
|3/29/3109
|Cash
|$0.330000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.330000
|5/31/2019
|6/28/2019
|Cash
|$0.330000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.330000
|8/30/2019
|9/30/2019
|Cash
|$0.330000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.330000
|11/29/2019
|12/31/2019
|Cash
|$0.330000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.330000
|TOTAL
|$1.320000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$1.320000
|PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2019 TAX INFORMATION – BPR 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
|Total
|Box 1a
|Box 2a
|Box 3
|Record
|Payable
|Type of
|2019 Distribution
|Total Taxable
|Ordinary
|Capital Gain
|Nondividend
|2020 Taxable
|Date
|Date
|Distribution
|Per Share
|Distribution
|Dividends
|Distribution
|Distribution
|Distribution
|3/15/2019
|4/1/2019
|Cash
|$0.3984375
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.398438
|N/A
|6/14/2019
|7/1/2019
|Cash
|$0.3984375
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.398438
|N/A
|9/13/2019
|10/1/2019
|Cash
|$0.3984375
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.398438
|N/A
|12/13/2019
|1/1/2020
|Cash
|$0.3984375
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.398438
|TOTAL
|$1.593750
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$1.195313
|$0.398438
|PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
Participants should refer to their Federal Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2020. Registered holders of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. should contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC at (800) 937-5449 for further information while beneficial owners should contact their broker with any questions pertaining to their tax forms.
Pertinent forms 8937 were published on the company website: bpy.brookfield.com/bpr.
Taxability of the 2019 distributions is not necessarily indicative of future distributions.
Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPR”) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (“BPY”) one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies, with over $85 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.
Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.
Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com/bpr.
Brookfield Contact:
Matt Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Tel: (212) 417-7488 / Email: [email protected]
