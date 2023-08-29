NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared the Fund’s monthly distributions for October, November and December 2023. The Fund will reset its monthly distribution from $0.1990 per share to $0.1180 per share, payable to stockholders of record on the dates indicated in the chart below. The previously declared monthly distribution for September 2023 will not change.

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date Amount per Share September 2023 September 13, 2023 September 12, 2023 September 26, 2023 $0.1990 October 2023 October 11, 2023 October 10, 2023 October 25, 2023 $0.1180 November 2023 November 15, 2023 November 14, 2023 November 27, 2023 $0.1180 December 2023 December 13, 2023 December 12, 2023 December 26, 2023 $0.1180

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes this adjusted distribution will benefit stockholders as it closely aligns the Fund’s distribution with the Fund’s expected total return, which PSG believes should support sustainable earnings and distribution coverage. The Fund’s investment objective, strategy and process have not changed.

Shares purchased on or after the applicable ex-distribution dates will not receive the distributions discussed above. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The Fund’s Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com. The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year. Based on current estimates, it is anticipated that a portion of the distributions paid in calendar year 2023 will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a return of capital. The final determination of the tax status of those 2023 distributions will be made in early 2024 and provided to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/ .

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor for the Fund.

