Brookfield Residential Hawaii’s PiliMai New Homes in Kauai is Sold Out

The beautiful new homes at PiliMai in Kauai are surrounded by panoramic golf course and ocean views.

KOLOA, Hawaii, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Residential Hawaii, an award-winning builder, is excited to announce 191 new homes at PiliMai in Kauai are sold out. Heralded as the best-selling condo community for 3 consecutive years, this special community is a place where families and friends come together and create lasting memories. The final two buildings of PiliMai will be completed by summer of 2020. 

The new homes at PiliMai are located in Po’ipu, a luxury resort community on Kauai’s south coast, one of the island’s most popular destinations. PiliMai is set in this ideal location on the island’s south shore in Koloa and is surrounded by panoramic mountain and ocean views. Nestled amongst a championship golf course, PiliMai features townhomes and condos with up to 4 bedrooms ranging from approximately 1,208 to 1,850 square feet, and pricing starting from the $700,000’s. A large open-air recreation center, fitness center, pool, poolside cabana and barbecue area provide all that is needed for entertaining family and friends. 

Discover Brookfield Residential’s other new homes in Hawaii, Holua Kai at Keauhou, which features an exclusive collection of 40 island-inspired luxury homes in Kona’s most sought-after destination on the Big Island of Hawaii, overlooking the Kona Country Club Ocean Course. 

Only a limited collection of these homes remain, with garden homes starting from the high $800,000s, golf view homes starting from $1,270,000s, and oceanfront homes starting at $1,820,000s.

Tours of the model homes available daily. To schedule a tour, call 808-324-4030 or visit online at https://www.brookfieldhawaii.com/holua-kai-keauhou/

*Information based on recorded conveyance documents at the Bureau of Conveyances for 2016, 2017, 2018.

About Brookfield Residential Properties, Inc.
Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a land developer and homebuilder in North America with its headquarters in Calgary, Canada. The Company entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities; builds and sells lots to third-party builders as well as their own home building division. The Company also participates in select, strategic real estate opportunities including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. For more information on Brookfield Residential, please visit our website at www.BrookfieldResidential.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7cc7b87-bc26-4026-b18e-7de5a4886465

