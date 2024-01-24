BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRKL), the bank holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank, today announced that its 2024 Annual Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Stockholders of record of the Company’s Common Stock as of the close of business on March 15, 2024 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, including how to attend, will be provided in the Company’s proxy statement.

About Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $11 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com and pcsb.com.

