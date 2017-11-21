Brooks Automation Announces Participation in the Sixth Annual New York City Investor Summit

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced today that Steve Schwartz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lindon Robertson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 6th Annual New York City Investor Summit to be held December 6, 2017 at Le Parker Méridien Hotel, New York, NY.

About the 6 th Annual New York City Summit

The New York City Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 15 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions. The New York City Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. Last day for registration is November 27, 2017. Please contact the event’s co-chairs with any questions related to the event: Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye, Guerrant Associates – E-mail: [email protected] or Claire E. McAdams, Headgate Partners LLC – E-mail: [email protected]

About Brooks Automation, Inc.

Brooks is a leading worldwide provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing and life sciences. Brooks’ technologies, engineering competencies and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, Brooks has been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market as a provider of precision automation and cryogenic vacuum solutions. Since 2011, Brooks has applied its automation and cryogenics expertise to meet the sample storage needs of customers in the life sciences industry. Brooks’ life sciences offerings include a broad range of products and services for on-site infrastructure for sample management in temperatures of ‑20°C to -150°C, as well as comprehensive outsource service solutions across the complete life cycle of biological samples including collection, transportation, processing, storage, protection, retrieval and disposal. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

CONTACTS:

Sherry Dinsmore

Brooks Automation

978.262.2400

[email protected]

John Mills

Senior Managing Director

ICR, LLC

646.277.1254

[email protected]