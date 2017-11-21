Breaking News
Home / Top News / Brooks Automation Announces Participation in the Sixth Annual New York City Investor Summit

Brooks Automation Announces Participation in the Sixth Annual New York City Investor Summit

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced today that Steve Schwartz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lindon Robertson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 6th Annual New York City Investor Summit to be held December 6, 2017 at Le Parker Méridien Hotel, New York, NY.

About the 6th Annual New York City Summit

The New York City Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration.  During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 15 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.  The New York City Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts.  Last day for registration is November 27, 2017.  Please contact the event’s co-chairs with any questions related to the event:  Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye, Guerrant Associates – E-mail:  [email protected] or Claire E. McAdams, Headgate Partners LLC – E-mail:  [email protected]

About Brooks Automation, Inc.

Brooks is a leading worldwide provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing and life sciences. Brooks’ technologies, engineering competencies and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments.  Since 1978, Brooks has been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market as a provider of precision automation and cryogenic vacuum solutions.  Since 2011, Brooks has applied its automation and cryogenics expertise to meet the sample storage needs of customers in the life sciences industry.  Brooks’ life sciences offerings include a broad range of products and services for on-site infrastructure for sample management in temperatures of ‑20°C to -150°C, as well as comprehensive outsource service solutions across the complete life cycle of biological samples including collection, transportation, processing, storage, protection, retrieval and disposal.  Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

CONTACTS:    
Sherry Dinsmore
Brooks Automation
978.262.2400
[email protected]

John Mills
Senior Managing Director
ICR, LLC
646.277.1254
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.