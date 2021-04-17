Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Broomfield CO Dental Hygienist – X-Ray Check-Up Exam/Cleaning Services Expanded

Broomfield CO Dental Hygienist – X-Ray Check-Up Exam/Cleaning Services Expanded

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

SmileLogic is updating its dental hygiene services to include digital radiography (digital X-rays) as part of its innovative dental hygiene procedures. The clinic serves Broomfield, CO, and all surrounding areas

Broomfield, United States , April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmileLogic, a dental hygiene clinic in Broomfield, Colorado, offers digital radiography (digital X-ray) services as part of its checkup and exam procedures. Residents of Broomfield and surrounding areas can turn to SmileLogic for an affordable yet innovative approach to dental hygiene care.

More information can be found here https://www.smile-logic.com/digital-x-rays

Recognized for its leading-edge approach to dental hygiene care, SmileLogic is pleased to provide digital dental radiography.

Over the years, film has been replaced by digital methods across many mediums, including radiography. This service brings many benefits to SmileLogic’s clientele.

The team at SmileLogic want their clients and other Colorado residents to know that X-rays are very important in the detection and diagnosing of dental disease. As a certified low radiation office, SmileLogic provides comprehensive dental hygiene services that prioritizes patient comfort and necessary care.

Angie Rhoades, RDH, is the owner of SmileLogic. Rhoades focuses on hygiene, cleanings, deep cleanings, periodontal or gum scaling, exams, X-rays and whitening procedures for stained and discolored teeth. Learn more at https://finance.yahoo.com/news/dental-hygiene-specialist-broomfield-co-072000456.html

Rhoades says that patients with no history of cavities or periodontal disease may not require X-ray services as often as those who’ve experienced these problems before; using this knowledge and educating patients on an individual basis, each person’s treatment plan is adjusted accordingly.

Digital X-rays are immediate, which means they can be sent to dentists and specialists within minutes, and take less time in your appointment to obtain.

Digital X-rays also offer a more clarified grey-scale spectrum, delivering 256 shades of grey compared to 16-25 shades that conventional radiography achieves.

Rhoades says her philosophy is rooted in treating each patient based on individual needs without enforcing a high pressure, upselling approach that can define some dental healthcare experiences.

By updating the X-ray, checkup and exam procedures at SmileLogic, Rhoades continues to place the team’s focus on creating a relaxed environment that educates and empowers patients and gives them the tools they need to achieve optimal oral health and overall wellness.

Visit https://www.smile-logic.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Name: Angie Rhoades
Organization: SmileLogic, Inc.
Address: 520 Zang St l, Broomfield, CO 80021, United States
Phone: +1-303-665-1281

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.