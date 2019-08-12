Brother Mobile Solutions Expands into Canada to Meet Surging Mobile Printing Demand in High-Growth Industries

Brother Mobile Solutions Expands Into Canada: Brother Mobile Solutions expands into Canada to meet surging demand for mobile printing products and solutions.

MONTREAL and WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, announces its expansion into the Canadian market driven by surging demand for mobile printing products and solutions. The extension of BMS’ business operations into Canada will support sustained growth within key vertical industries, including public safety, route accounting, transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing, warehouse and supply chain operations.

High Performance Mobile Printing Solutions

According to David Crist, President, Brother Mobile Solutions, “The award-winning BMS portfolio of mobile printing and labeling products is well-positioned to support Canadian businesses and challenges they face as they scale business operations. The popular Brother RuggedJet and PocketJet mobile printer series, and the TD desktop printer series have earned a reputation for reliability, performance and unmatched connectivity. These features are critical to streamlining operations in growing companies with on-the-go workforces, and for the new generation of efficiency-driven supply chain operations needed to accommodate skyrocketing ecommerce package volumes.”

Steve Sandler, President, Brother International Canada adds, “We are very pleased to expand our reach and our resources and believe the partnership with BMS will deliver measurable value to customers across Canada’s new and expanding markets. Just as our customers look to the Brother brand worldwide for quality, Canadian businesses will realize solid business improvement and a fast-path to return on investment (ROI) with the solutions-based approach to mobile and desktop printing that BMS delivers. In addition to premier products designed with input from customers, BMS also offers a wide array of world-class service and support options. Our cross-border initiatives will operate seamlessly for customers in Canada, optimizing the distribution networks that Brother Mobile Solutions already has in-place, plus providing an opportunity for certain Canadian resellers to expand their business.”

Winning Product Portfolio – Built for Real Work

With the BMS portfolio, Canadian B2B customers gain the convenience of printing mobility to produce high-quality documents, labels, receipts, and tags virtually anywhere the job requires. The PocketJet Series of mobile thermal printers is out-of-the-box ready to support full-page mobile printing from the most popular computers and mobile devices. It features the legendary PocketJet reliability and fast full-page print speeds and offers mobile workforces the freedom to print virtually anywhere, from almost any device, without special apps or drivers. These printers are a top choice in vertical industries such as public safety, home healthcare, field service and transportation.

The RuggedJet series equips the workforce with mobile label and receipt printers designed to print a wide variety of 1” to 4” labels, proof of delivery receipts, tags from wireless, tested-tough devices that are easy to use and maintain in the field, in the store, or in the warehouse. The Series incorporates proven, reliable thermal printing technology and accommodates a wide selection of thermal media.

Brother recently introduced its expanded lineup of TD 4 desktop, tabletop and mobile thermal printers – built specifically to boost efficiency and productivity in warehouse, manufacturing and SMB supply chain operations. These printers are designed to improve inventory management and help reduce shipping costs – which are critical challenges in the manufacture and distribution and delivery of goods, and of growing importance in both the United States and Canada.

Mobile Solutions Answer the Call for Multiple Industries

In addition to markets such as ecommerce fulfillment, warehouse operations and manufacturing where the right print solutions can have dramatic impact on operations, Brother’s flexible portfolio of mobile printers are widely used in industries such as:

Route Accounting, Transportation and Logistics. Route operators and long-haul carriers can save time, increase productivity, meet commercial and compliance mandates, and serve customers faster using Brother mobile printers in and out of their vehicles.

Route operators and long-haul carriers can save time, increase productivity, meet commercial and compliance mandates, and serve customers faster using Brother mobile printers in and out of their vehicles. Public Safety. State and municipal public safety agencies are using smart, connected mobile solutions to print electronic citations, and other highway safety-related documents.

State and municipal public safety agencies are using smart, connected mobile solutions to print electronic citations, and other highway safety-related documents. Commercial and Industrial Field Service. Contractors, delivery fleets and independent field service businesses rely on simple, affordable, full-page and small format Brother mobile printers to improve operations and customer service.

Contractors, delivery fleets and independent field service businesses rely on simple, affordable, full-page and small format Brother mobile printers to improve operations and customer service. Home Healthcare. Home care clinicians can improve quality of patient care and increase the number of patient visits by generating clear printed documents, instructions and care plans before leaving the patient residence.

Home care clinicians can improve quality of patient care and increase the number of patient visits by generating clear printed documents, instructions and care plans before leaving the patient residence. Retail. Brother supports brick & mortar, ecommerce, and retail warehouse operations with on-demand print solutions for price item, shelf and return labeling, POS and receipt printing, barcode warehouse and shipping, and ‘buy-online-pick-up in store’ (BOPIS) solutions.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com .

Contacts

Brother Mobile Solutions, Mary Howard

[email protected]

303.464.6707

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db5233ac-f45b-4e79-9981-304a92127ebe