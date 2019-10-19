Brother of Honduran president found guilty in U.S. drug trial

Honduran politician Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernandez was found guilty of U.S. drug trafficking charges on Friday after a two-week trial that featured dramatic accusations of corruption against his brother, the Central American nation’s president.
