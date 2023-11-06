Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Broward County 2023 Solar Co-op has selected Go Solar Power to install solar panels for the 96-member group. Co-op members selected Go Solar Power through a competitive bidding process over several other firms. The group will hold its final public information session on Wednesday, November 8 to educate the community about solar and the co-op process.

“Go Solar Power wants all homeowners to access solar energy with battery storage,” said Court Weisleder, President of Go Solar Power. “Solar energy saves money with a lower cost than utilities while doing the right thing for the environment.”

Solar United Neighbors expands access to solar by educating Broward County residents about the benefits of distributed solar energy, helping them organize group solar installations, and strengthening local solar policies and its community of solar supporters.

Co-op members weighed their options and dove deep into each company, ultimately choosing Go Solar Power. They factored many issues such as how long the company has been in business, the amount of completed installations, insurance, system equipment, warranties and more.

“Now’s a great time to go solar,” said Laura Tellez, South Florida Program Associate for Solar United Neighbors. “The co-op gives members peace of mind when considering solar. We’re with you every step of the way.”

The co-op is open to new members until January 31, 2024. Broward County residents interested in joining the co-op can sign up at the co-op web page.

The solar co-op is free to join and joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Go Solar Power will provide each co-op member with an individualized proposal based on the group rate. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, members can save on the cost of going solar and have the support of fellow group members and solar experts at Solar United Neighbors.

Information session details

Broward County Solar 101

Wednesday, November 8 6:00 pm Davie, Florida

About Solar United Neighbors

Solar United Neighbors is a nonprofit organization that works in Florida and nationwide to represent the needs and interests of solar owners and supporters. Solar co-ops are part of the organization’s mission to create a new energy system with rooftop solar at the cornerstone. Solar United Neighbors holds events and education programs to help people become informed solar consumers, maximize the value of their solar investment, and advocate for fair solar policies.

CONTACT: Bailey Criado Service Experts 214-587-1615 bailey.criado@serviceexperts.com