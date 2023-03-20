ST. LOUIS, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced the grand opening of a new robotic electrophysiology program at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Broward Health is among the first in the nation, and the first in Florida, to offer the latest Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System to treat heart rhythm disorders.

“Advancing patient care is our number one priority, and we are excited to make this unique technology available, expanding our electrophysiology capabilities to treat the most complex heart arrhythmias with heightened precision,” said Ahmed Osman, M.D., Medical Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology.

The Genesis RMN system introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common, minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, certain arrhythmias can significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“Broward Health is committed to adopting innovative technology and making it available to patients close to home,” said Shane Strum, President & CEO of Broward Health. “We are proud to be the first in Florida to introduce this system to further enhance the comprehensive range of advanced cardiac services we deliver to our community.”

“We are delighted to work with Broward Health as it pioneers this technology for the benefit of patients in Florida,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “We applaud their leadership and look forward to supporting their efforts to improve patient care and build a preeminent heart rhythm program.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words “believe”, “estimate”, “project”, “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company’s products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company’s control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

Stereotaxis Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

investors@stereotaxis.com