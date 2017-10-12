Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 11.1% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend Rate

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on November 8, 2017 to shareholders of record on October 27, 2017. The dividend represents an 11.1% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1350 per share and is the twenty-fourth consecutive annual dividend increase for the Company.

Brown & Brown, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a broad range of insurance and related services. Additionally, certain Brown & Brown subsidiaries offer a variety of risk management, third-party administration, and other services. Serving business, public entity, individual, trade, and professional association clients nationwide, Brown & Brown is ranked by Business Insurance magazine as the United States’ sixth largest independent insurance intermediary. Brown & Brown’s Web address is www.bbinsurance.com.

