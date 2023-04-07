DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (the “Company”) has announced the appointment of Michael Vaughan as chief data officer for Brown & Brown.

Gray Nester, chief information officer, said, “Brown & Brown is continuing our journey to grow and scale our business, including how we make data actionable to support critical business goals and drive positive business outcomes. Mike is a proven leader in developing, aligning, communicating and delivering data strategies, capabilities and roadmaps. We are confident that his experience leading continuous, incremental improvements will help enhance our data strategy and will move us forward faster, creating meaningful value in all areas of our business. In addition, Mike brings a deep desire for learning, which will further develop our team and continue to challenge our thinking. Mike is a great addition to the team, and we look forward to seeing his impact on our business.”

Before joining Brown & Brown, Michael served as a senior vice president in the analytics data platform delivery and data strategy and architecture divisions of Truist. Michael holds a Bachelor of Science from Appalachian State University and completed the Chief Data Officer Program at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy in October 2022. Michael will be based at the Brown & Brown, Inc. enterprise campus in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With 15,000+ teammates in 500 locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative solutions to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

