DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — J. Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Julie Turpin, chief people officer, are pleased to announce that Great Place To Work and Fortune Media have named Brown & Brown, Inc. to the 2023 Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance List.

Chief People Officer Julie Turpin shares, “This incredible recognition is a testament to our teammates’ dedication, collaboration and exceptional talents. Through their diverse and unique experiences, they each contribute to our success story in an amazing way.”

“The Brown & Brown culture is unique and differentiates us from other organizations—we are committed to never losing what makes our company special. We put our teammates’ well-being first, celebrate our differences and are committed to making a positive difference in our communities,” says Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is highly competitive and based on an analysis of survey responses from over 191,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive employee outcomes regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. “These companies know that it isn’t the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation and customer experience.”

Brown & Brown was also recently awarded the 2022-2023 Platinum Level Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) and was Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the fourth year in a row late last year.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With 15,000+ teammates in approximately 500 locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information, to view job postings or find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

For more information:

Jenny Goco

Director of Communications

(386) 333-6066