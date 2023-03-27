Major brown commercial seaweed market participants include Marcel Carrageenan, CP Kelco, Biostadt India Limited, Pacific Harvest, Acadian Seaplants Ltd., Aquatic Chemicals, Chase Organics GB Limited, Seaweed Energy Solutions AS, and Seasol International.

The brown commercial seaweed market valuation is slated to surpass USD 36 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The rapid population growth and evolving processed food trends are prominent drivers for brown commercial seaweed demand. Based on survey data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of South Korea, in 2021, 23.7% of households purchased processed goods two to three times per week, a 3.1% rise from 2020. Since seaweeds are nutrient-dense and extensively used as a processed good ingredient, the rise in consumer spending will also augment the industry expansion. Furthermore, the shifting preference toward clean labels will escalate the use of seaweed as organic fertilizers in agriculture applications.

The brown commercial seaweed market sizefrom the wet form segment is expected to witness over 9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Wet brown seaweed is gaining rapid momentum as a raw material in the hydrocolloid industry, due to its high vitamin and mineral content. Cadmium, zinc, cobalt, nickel, and other trace elements are also present in seaweeds, making them suitable for various end-use applications including foods and beverages. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of Asian cuisines will impact the consumption of wet seaweed with sushi and other food items.

The brown commercial seaweed industry from the poultry feed end-use segment will reach USD 340 million by 2032, attributed to its capability to improve the immune system of poultry livestock. Brown seaweed can lower the microbial load in the digestive tract and increase poultry meat and egg quality. Furthermore, the maintenance of diets rich in seaweed is associated with reduced body weight in poultry. Poultry has also become the most consumed livestock commodity, especially in emerging and developing nations.

The North America brown commercial seaweed market is predicted to expand at over 8% CAGR up to 2032, led by continuous R&D projects and sizeable investments in the pharmaceutical sector. As per data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, public drug programs spent USD 16.2 billion in 2021, indicating a rise of 7.4% from 2020. Since seaweed intake is associated with health benefits including blood pressure and cholesterol reduction, the rise in pharma spending will propel the sales of brown seaweed-based pills and supplement in the region.

Prominent participants operating across the brown commercial seaweed market include Marcel Carrageenan, CP Kelco, Biostadt India Limited, Pacific Harvest, Acadian Seaplants Ltd., Aquatic Chemicals, Chase Organics GB Limited, Seaweed Energy Solutions AS, and Seasol International. These companies are incorporating strategies such as market expansions and new product launches to establish a strong presence in the industry.

For instance, in January 2023, Seaweed Energy Solutions AS secured funding worth USD 4.76 million from private investors and the U.S. World Wildlife Fund. This fund was intended to help the company ramp up its production and become a leading seaweed provider in Europe and globally.

