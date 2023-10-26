DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — J. Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Julie Turpin, chief people officer, are proud to announce that Brown & Brown, Inc. (“Brown & Brown”) and our team of companies have been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fifth year in a row, in addition to being included on the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ List.

“Our unique culture prioritizes our teammates, customers and communities,” says Brown. “We put the health and well-being of our team and their families first and are committed to maintaining a workplace environment that embraces and celebrates the diverse and unique talents of each member of our team. It’s incredibly special to know that the feedback provided directly from our teammates about their workplace experience led to Brown & Brown once again being Great Place To Work Certified™.” He adds, “We are also very proud to be recognized as a Best Workplace for Women—that honor is a testament to our commitment to a culture of inclusivity and belonging and providing opportunities for success for all teammates in all aspects of their lives.”

Turpin shares, “These incredible achievements would not be possible without the engagement and dedication of our more than 15,000 talented teammates. We believe that the teammate experience is a top priority every day, and our shared efforts to nurture a positive and engaging office culture are a point of pride for our team. Specialized programs designed to support and encourage women on our team, like The Power of She teammate resource group and our annual Women in Sales summit, create space for women to find and offer mentorship, leadership and development. This collective recognition underscores what makes Brown & Brown special—our commitment to harnessing The Power of WE and celebrating the remarkable achievements of our teammates.”

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current teammates say about their experience working for Brown & Brown. This year, 92% of our teammates said it’s a Great Place To Work – 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Brown & Brown stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its teammates.”

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place To Work analyzes the survey responses of over 600,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies like Brown & Brown. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for women.

“Fortune congratulates the companies that made the cut for the Best Workplaces for Women,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “Based on survey responses of so many women nationwide, these companies clearly demonstrate they have created workplaces where women are consistently valued, supported, and encouraged to do their best work.”

Brown & Brown was also awarded the 2022-2023 Platinum Level Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) and named one of the Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place To Work & Fortune in September 2023.

We’re Hiring! Experience The Power of WE

Are you looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at https://bbinsurance.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Careers.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With 15,000+ teammates in approximately 500 locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information, to view job postings or find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women List by analyzing the survey responses of over 600,000 employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one executive who’s a woman. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

For more information:

Jenny Goco

Director of Communications

(386) 333-6066